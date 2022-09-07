Covid 19 Odisha Update: 199 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on September 7, Odisha has registered another 199 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,18,550.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (37 cases) followed by Khordha (34) and Sambalpur (29). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

37 from Sundargarh

34 from Khordha

29 from Sambalpur

12 from Baleswar

10 from Kalahandi

8 from Bolangir

7 from Cuttack

7 from Nayagarh

7 from Puri

6 from Jajapur

5 from Kendrapara

5 from Koraput

5 from Nuapada

3 from Ganjam

3 from Sonepur

2 from Anugul

2 from Bargarh

2 from Deogarh

2 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Rayagada

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nabarangpur

8 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 328 new covid-19 positive cases for September 6. The Covid-19 cases including 74 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 192 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 136 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Sundargarh (61), followed by Khurda (54) and Nayagarh (49). Similarly, Cuttack has reported 31 Covid positive cases.