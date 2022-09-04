Covid 19 Odisha Update: 195 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on September 4, Odisha has registered another 195 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,17,687.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (58 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

58 from Khordha

35 from Sundargarh

17 from Bargarh

12 from Cuttack

11 from Bolangir

10 from Sambalpur

9 from Nabarangpur

5 from Baleswar

5 from Jajapur

4 from Gajapati

3 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Rayagada

2 from Anugul

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Ganjam

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Puri

14 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 221 new covid-19 positive cases for September 3. The Covid-19 cases including 41 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 129 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 92 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurda (48). Similarly, Cuttack reported 31 positive cases.