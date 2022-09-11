Covid 19 Odisha Update: 133 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on September 11, Odisha has registered another 133 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,19,379.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (36 cases) followed by Sundargarh (26) and Nabarangpur (14). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

36 from Khordha

26 from Sundargarh

14 from Nabarangpur

9 from Bhadrak

8 from Cuttack

6 from Puri

5 from Jajapur

4 from Bargarh

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Nuapada

3 from Sonepur

2 from Baleswar

2 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Bolangir

1 from Ganjam

1 from Koraput

1 from Mayurbhanj

8 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 245 new covid-19 positive cases for September 10. The Covid-19 cases including 245 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 144 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 101 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (33), followed by Nawarangpur (17) and Cuttack (12). Similarly, Balangir and Puri has also reported 12 Covid positive cases.