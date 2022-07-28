Covid 19 Odisha Update: 1206 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on July 28 registered another 1206 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha has reached to 12,95,157.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (241 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
241 from Khordha
194 from Sundargarh
106 from Sambalpur
103 from Cuttack
93 from Mayurbhanj
52 from Sonepur
47 from Puri
41 from Boudh
32 from Nayagarh
26 from Jajapur
24 from Jharsuguda
24 from Keonjhar
20 from Kalahandi
19 from Baleswar
18 from Bhadrak
18 from Kendrapara
14 from Bolangir
13 from Koraput
10 from Deogarh
10 from Gajapati
10 from Kandhamal
9 from Bargarh
9 from Jagatsinghpur
9 from Nabarangpur
4 from Anugul
3 from Ganjam
57 from State Pool
The number of Covid positive cases in Odisha has been recorded at 1030 on Thursday including 179 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.
Out of the total cases, 603 are quarantine cases while the rest 427 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6974 active cases in the State.
Khurda recorded 164 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 227 positives, the highest in Odisha.
