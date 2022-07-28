Covid 19 Odisha Update: 1206 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on July 28 registered another 1206 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha has reached to 12,95,157.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (241 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

241 from Khordha

194 from Sundargarh

106 from Sambalpur

103 from Cuttack

93 from Mayurbhanj

52 from Sonepur

47 from Puri

41 from Boudh

32 from Nayagarh

26 from Jajapur

24 from Jharsuguda

24 from Keonjhar

20 from Kalahandi

19 from Baleswar

18 from Bhadrak

18 from Kendrapara

14 from Bolangir

13 from Koraput

10 from Deogarh

10 from Gajapati

10 from Kandhamal

9 from Bargarh

9 from Jagatsinghpur

9 from Nabarangpur

4 from Anugul

3 from Ganjam

57 from State Pool

The number of Covid positive cases in Odisha has been recorded at 1030 on Thursday including 179 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 603 are quarantine cases while the rest 427 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6974 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 164 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 227 positives, the highest in Odisha.