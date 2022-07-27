Covid 19 Odisha Update: 1066 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: According to the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department, Odisha on July 27 has registered another 1066 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,93,951.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (296 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
296 from Khordha
174 from Sundargarh
109 from Cuttack
97 from Mayurbhanj
70 from Sambalpur
42 from Sonepur
33 from Nayagarh
24 from Puri
18 from Jharsuguda
13 from Jagatsinghpur
13 from Jajapur
13 from Kendrapara
12 from Baleswar
12 from Rayagada
11 from Bolangir
10 from Keonjhar
10 from Nabarangpur
9 from Kalahandi
9 from Kandhamal
9 from Koraput
4 from Anugul
3 from Deogarh
3 from Gajapati
2 from Ganjam
70 from State Pool
There has been a marked rise in Covid positive cases in Odisha at 1174 on Wednesday informed Information and Public Relations Department.
There are as many as 155 children who have been affected with Covid in the past 24 hours. Out of the total cases, 688 are quarantine cases while the rest 486 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7011 active cases in the State.
Khurda recorded highest number of cases at 316 followed by Sundargarh with 261 positives.
