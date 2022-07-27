Covid 19 Odisha Update: 1066 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: According to the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department, Odisha on July 27 has registered another 1066 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,93,951.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (296 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

296 from Khordha

174 from Sundargarh

109 from Cuttack

97 from Mayurbhanj

70 from Sambalpur

42 from Sonepur

33 from Nayagarh

24 from Puri

18 from Jharsuguda

13 from Jagatsinghpur

13 from Jajapur

13 from Kendrapara

12 from Baleswar

12 from Rayagada

11 from Bolangir

10 from Keonjhar

10 from Nabarangpur

9 from Kalahandi

9 from Kandhamal

9 from Koraput

4 from Anugul

3 from Deogarh

3 from Gajapati

2 from Ganjam

70 from State Pool

There has been a marked rise in Covid positive cases in Odisha at 1174 on Wednesday informed Information and Public Relations Department.

There are as many as 155 children who have been affected with Covid in the past 24 hours. Out of the total cases, 688 are quarantine cases while the rest 486 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7011 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded highest number of cases at 316 followed by Sundargarh with 261 positives.