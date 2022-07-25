Covid 19 Odisha Update: 1006 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: According to the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department, Odisha on July 25 has registered another 1006 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,91,669.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (352 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
352 from Khordha
103 from Sundargarh
80 from Mayurbhanj
75 from Cuttack
53 from Sambalpur
36 from Nayagarh
34 from Rayagada
33 from Jharsuguda
24 from Puri
18 from Jagatsinghpur
14 from Sonepur
13 from Baleswar
13 from Kendrapara
12 from Jajapur
11 from Keonjhar
9 from Kalahandi
8 from Dhenkanal
8 from Nabarangpur
7 from Nuapada
6 from Bhadrak
5 from Koraput
4 from Bolangir
4 from Gajapati
3 from Ganjam
2 from Bargarh
2 from Malkangiri
1 from Angul
76 from State Pool
Odisha on Monday continued to report a slight decline in Covid cases with 739 positives including 95 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.
Out of the total cases, 432 are quarantine cases while the rest 307 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7400 active cases in the State.
Also read: Odisha: Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak writes to Centre for…