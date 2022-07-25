Covid 19 Odisha Update: 1006 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: According to the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department, Odisha on July 25 has registered another 1006 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,91,669.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (352 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

352 from Khordha

103 from Sundargarh

80 from Mayurbhanj

75 from Cuttack

53 from Sambalpur

36 from Nayagarh

34 from Rayagada

33 from Jharsuguda

24 from Puri

18 from Jagatsinghpur

14 from Sonepur

13 from Baleswar

13 from Kendrapara

12 from Jajapur

11 from Keonjhar

9 from Kalahandi

8 from Dhenkanal

8 from Nabarangpur

7 from Nuapada

6 from Bhadrak

5 from Koraput

4 from Bolangir

4 from Gajapati

3 from Ganjam

2 from Bargarh

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Angul

76 from State Pool

Odisha on Monday continued to report a slight decline in Covid cases with 739 positives including 95 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 432 are quarantine cases while the rest 307 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7400 active cases in the State.