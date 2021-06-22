COVID cases drop below three thousand in Odisha, Khurda highest at 408

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2,957 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday taking the total tally to 8,83,490.

The total 2,957 new Covid positives include 1,698 quarantine cases and 1,259 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid positive cases at 408, followed by Cuttack (272), Jajpur( 260), Balasore (247) and Puri (219).

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 110

2. Balasore: 247

3. Bargarh: 41

4. Bhadrak: 192

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 47

7. Cuttack: 272

8. Deogarh: 10

9. Dhenkanal: 42

10. Gajapati: 24

11. Ganjam: 18

12. Jagatsinghpur: 103

13. Jajpur: 260

14. Jharsuguda: 3

15. Kalahandi: 38

16. Kandhamal: 51

17. Kendrapada: 116

18. Keonjhar: 57

19. Khurda: 408

20. Koraput: 60

21. Malkangiri: 56

22. Mayurbhanj: 135

23. Nawarangpur: 45

24. Nayagarh: 112

25. Nuapada: 10

26. Puri: 219

27. Rayagada: 63

28. Sambalpur: 28

29. Sonepur: 25

30. Sundargarh: 58

Besides, the state pool has 70 new positive cases.