Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 11,347 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1801 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1801 from Khordha
1060 from Anugul
1009 from Dhenkanal
967 from Cuttack
697 from Sundargarh
486 from Kendrapara
454 from Bhadrak
408 from Nayagarh
349 from Kalahandi
345 from Boudh
318 from Sambalpur
315 from Jajapur
284 from Baleswar
284 from Nabarangpur
263 from Puri
249 from Bargarh
234 from Rayagada
210 from Koraput
200 from Jagatsinghpur
187 from Jharsuguda
150 from Ganjam
141 from Bolangir
113 from Malkangiri
109 from Kandhamal
106 from Sonepur
92 from Gajapati
73 from Deogarh
66 from Nuapada
28 from Mayurbhanj
12 from Keonjhar
337 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 7, 24,402, the Health Department tweeted.