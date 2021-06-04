Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 7,24,402 As 11,347 More Patients Recover on June 4

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 11,347 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1801 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1801 from Khordha

1060 from Anugul

1009 from Dhenkanal

967 from Cuttack

697 from Sundargarh

486 from Kendrapara

454 from Bhadrak

408 from Nayagarh

349 from Kalahandi

345 from Boudh

318 from Sambalpur

315 from Jajapur

284 from Baleswar

284 from Nabarangpur

263 from Puri

249 from Bargarh

234 from Rayagada

210 from Koraput

200 from Jagatsinghpur

187 from Jharsuguda

150 from Ganjam

141 from Bolangir

113 from Malkangiri

109 from Kandhamal

106 from Sonepur

92 from Gajapati

73 from Deogarh

66 from Nuapada

28 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Keonjhar

337 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 7, 24,402, the Health Department tweeted.