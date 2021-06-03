Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 7,13,055 As 10,434 More Patients Recover on June 3
Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 10,434 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Thursday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1566 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1566 from Khordha
885 from Cuttack
743 from Puri
645 from Bargarh
586 from Dhenkanal
548 from Boudh
545 from Anugul
507 from Sundargarh
477 from Baleswar
411 from Mayurbhanj
375 from Nabarangpur
302 from Nayagarh
301 from Sambalpur
256 from Kalahandi
236 from Jajapur
221 from Koraput
213 from Jharsuguda
190 from Jagatsinghpur
167 from Bolangir
150 from Ganjam
142 from Sonepur
141 from Bhadrak
124 from Rayagada
111 from Malkangiri
108 from Kandhamal
89 from Gajapati
80 from Deogarh
54 from Nuapada
23 from Keonjhar
22 from Kendrapara
216 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 7, 13,055, the Health Department tweeted.