Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 7,13,055 As 10,434 More Patients Recover on June 3

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 10,434 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Thursday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1566 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1566 from Khordha

885 from Cuttack

743 from Puri

645 from Bargarh

586 from Dhenkanal

548 from Boudh

545 from Anugul

507 from Sundargarh

477 from Baleswar

411 from Mayurbhanj

375 from Nabarangpur

302 from Nayagarh

301 from Sambalpur

256 from Kalahandi

236 from Jajapur

221 from Koraput

213 from Jharsuguda

190 from Jagatsinghpur

167 from Bolangir

150 from Ganjam

142 from Sonepur

141 from Bhadrak

124 from Rayagada

111 from Malkangiri

108 from Kandhamal

89 from Gajapati

80 from Deogarh

54 from Nuapada

23 from Keonjhar

22 from Kendrapara

216 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 7, 13,055, the Health Department tweeted.