Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 6,92,027 As 11,095 More Patients Recover on June 1

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 11,095 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1859 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1859 from Khordha

1115 from Cuttack

840 from Sundargarh

729 from Anugul

659 from Kalahandi

642 from Mayurbhanj

450 from Bargarh

427 from Puri

374 from Sambalpur

328 from Baleswar

321 from Kendrapara

315 from Nabarangpur

301 from Jharsuguda

276 from Koraput

241 from Boudh

190 from Jagatsinghpur

180 from Ganjam

161 from Bolangir

159 from Rayagada

151 from Bhadrak

138 from Dhenkanal

130 from Jajapur

125 from Nayagarh

124 from Sonepur

115 from Keonjhar

100 from Kandhamal

97 from Deogarh

84 from Malkangiri

67 from Nuapada

65 from Gajapati

332 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6, 92,027, the Health Department tweeted.