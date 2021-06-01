Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 11,095 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1859 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1859 from Khordha
1115 from Cuttack
840 from Sundargarh
729 from Anugul
659 from Kalahandi
642 from Mayurbhanj
450 from Bargarh
427 from Puri
374 from Sambalpur
328 from Baleswar
321 from Kendrapara
315 from Nabarangpur
301 from Jharsuguda
276 from Koraput
241 from Boudh
190 from Jagatsinghpur
180 from Ganjam
161 from Bolangir
159 from Rayagada
151 from Bhadrak
138 from Dhenkanal
130 from Jajapur
125 from Nayagarh
124 from Sonepur
115 from Keonjhar
100 from Kandhamal
97 from Deogarh
84 from Malkangiri
67 from Nuapada
65 from Gajapati
332 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6, 92,027, the Health Department tweeted.