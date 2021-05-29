Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 11,513 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Saturday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1464 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1464 from Khordha
1052 from Cuttack
791 from Jajapur
699 from Sundargarh
690 from Anugul
568 from Puri
534 from Mayurbhanj
524 from Baleswar
438 from Sambalpur
421 from Jharsuguda
384 from Bargarh
346 from Nayagarh
316 from Ganjam
302 from Nabarangpur
294 from Jagatsinghpur
293 from Bolangir
264 from Koraput
199 from Rayagada
196 from Kalahandi
191 from Boudh
186 from Sonepur
151 from Keonjhar
150 from Kendrapara
132 from Bhadrak
127 from Dhenkanal
117 from Deogarh
111 from Nuapada
110 from Gajapati
102 from Kandhamal
100 from Malkangiri
261 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6, 58,646, the Health Department tweeted.