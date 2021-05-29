Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 6,58,646 As 11,513 More Patients Recover on May 29

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 11,513 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Saturday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1464 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1464 from Khordha

1052 from Cuttack

791 from Jajapur

699 from Sundargarh

690 from Anugul

568 from Puri

534 from Mayurbhanj

524 from Baleswar

438 from Sambalpur

421 from Jharsuguda

384 from Bargarh

346 from Nayagarh

316 from Ganjam

302 from Nabarangpur

294 from Jagatsinghpur

293 from Bolangir

264 from Koraput

199 from Rayagada

196 from Kalahandi

191 from Boudh

186 from Sonepur

151 from Keonjhar

150 from Kendrapara

132 from Bhadrak

127 from Dhenkanal

117 from Deogarh

111 from Nuapada

110 from Gajapati

102 from Kandhamal

100 from Malkangiri

261 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6, 58,646, the Health Department tweeted.