Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 6,23,628 As 10,635 More Patients Recover on May 26

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 10,635 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1027 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1027 from Khordha

936 from Cuttack

830 from Sundargarh

754 from Jajapur

503 from Anugul

494 from Sambalpur

472 from Puri

442 from Bhadrak

438 from Mayurbhanj

395 from Bargarh

354 from Baleswar

340 from Jharsuguda

289 from Bolangir

271 from Nabarangpur

270 from Koraput

265 from Nayagarh

263 from Dhenkanal

254 from Sonepur

242 from Ganjam

241 from Boudh

218 from Nuapada

199 from Jagatsinghpur

169 from Rayagada

167 from Keonjhar

153 from Kendrapara

123 from Kalahandi

106 from Deogarh

81 from Kandhamal

70 from Gajapati

69 from Malkangiri

200 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6, 23,628, the Health Department tweeted.