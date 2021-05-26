Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 6,23,628 As 10,635 More Patients Recover on May 26
Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 10,635 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1027 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1027 from Khordha
936 from Cuttack
830 from Sundargarh
754 from Jajapur
503 from Anugul
494 from Sambalpur
472 from Puri
442 from Bhadrak
438 from Mayurbhanj
395 from Bargarh
354 from Baleswar
340 from Jharsuguda
289 from Bolangir
271 from Nabarangpur
270 from Koraput
265 from Nayagarh
263 from Dhenkanal
254 from Sonepur
242 from Ganjam
241 from Boudh
218 from Nuapada
199 from Jagatsinghpur
169 from Rayagada
167 from Keonjhar
153 from Kendrapara
123 from Kalahandi
106 from Deogarh
81 from Kandhamal
70 from Gajapati
69 from Malkangiri
200 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6, 23,628, the Health Department tweeted.