Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 11,769 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1732 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1732 from Khordha
943 from Anugul
852 from Cuttack
679 from Jajapur
627 from Sundargarh
538 from Sambalpur
506 from Bolangir
Also read: Odisha Records 33 More Covid Deaths In Last 24 hours, Toll Rises To 2549
472 from Baleswar
449 from Mayurbhanj
414 from Bhadrak
355 from Koraput
351 from Bargarh
350 from Puri
342 from Nabarangpur
271 from Kalahandi
267 from Jagatsinghpur
237 from Keonjhar
236 from Sonepur
231 from Jharsuguda
215 from Ganjam
215 from Nayagarh
190 from Boudh
180 from Nuapada
169 from Dhenkanal
165 from Rayagada
162 from Kendrapara
111 from Malkangiri
106 from Deogarh
75 from Kandhamal
63 from Gajapati
266 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6, 12,993, the Health Department tweeted.