Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 6,12,993 As 11,769 More Patients Recover on May 25

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 11,769 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1732 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1732 from Khordha

943 from Anugul

852 from Cuttack

679 from Jajapur

627 from Sundargarh

538 from Sambalpur

506 from Bolangir

472 from Baleswar

449 from Mayurbhanj

414 from Bhadrak

355 from Koraput

351 from Bargarh

350 from Puri

342 from Nabarangpur

271 from Kalahandi

267 from Jagatsinghpur

237 from Keonjhar

236 from Sonepur

231 from Jharsuguda

215 from Ganjam

215 from Nayagarh

190 from Boudh

180 from Nuapada

169 from Dhenkanal

165 from Rayagada

162 from Kendrapara

111 from Malkangiri

106 from Deogarh

75 from Kandhamal

63 from Gajapati

266 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6, 12,993, the Health Department tweeted.