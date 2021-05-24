Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 6,01,224 As 11,614 More Patients Recover In last 24 Hours
Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 11614 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1407 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1407 from Khordha
1206 from Sundargarh
1180 from Cuttack
703 from Anugul
552 from Sambalpur
412 from Bargarh
400 from Bolangir
389 from Puri
388 from Mayurbhanj
375 from Kalahandi
349 from Jajapur
346 from Jharsuguda
345 from Nabarangpur
303 from Baleswar
298 from Bhadrak
282 from Dhenkanal
264 from Jagatsinghpur
259 from Nayagarh
239 from Sonepur
231 from Ganjam
199 from Koraput
187 from Nuapada
185 from Boudh
148 from Kendrapara
138 from Keonjhar
132 from Rayagada
107 from Deogarh
104 from Gajapati
102 from Kandhamal
100 from Malkangiri
284 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6, 01,224, the Health Department tweeted.