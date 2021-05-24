Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 6,01,224 As 11,614 More Patients Recover In last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 11614 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1407 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1407 from Khordha

1206 from Sundargarh

1180 from Cuttack

703 from Anugul

552 from Sambalpur

412 from Bargarh

400 from Bolangir

389 from Puri

388 from Mayurbhanj

375 from Kalahandi

349 from Jajapur

346 from Jharsuguda

345 from Nabarangpur

303 from Baleswar

298 from Bhadrak

282 from Dhenkanal

264 from Jagatsinghpur

259 from Nayagarh

239 from Sonepur

231 from Ganjam

199 from Koraput

187 from Nuapada

185 from Boudh

148 from Kendrapara

138 from Keonjhar

132 from Rayagada

107 from Deogarh

104 from Gajapati

102 from Kandhamal

100 from Malkangiri

284 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6, 01,224, the Health Department tweeted.