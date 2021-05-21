Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 5, 67,382 As 10881 More Patients Recover In last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 10881 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1559 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1559 from Khordha

1440 from Sundargarh

883 from Cuttack

522 from Anugul

455 from Sambalpur

411 from Bargarh

385 from Mayurbhanj

368 from Kalahandi

347 from Nayagarh

333 from Puri

311 from Ganjam

303 from Baleswar

303 from Nuapada

284 from Nabarangpur

263 from Jagatsinghpur

262 from Jharsuguda

231 from Bhadrak

198 from Bolangir

196 from Dhenkanal

194 from Sonepur

183 from Rayagada

176 from Keonjhar

175 from Koraput

151 from Boudh

137 from Kendrapara

119 from Jajapur

109 from Kandhamal

108 from Deogarh

84 from Gajapati

59 from Malkangiri

332 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5, 67,382, the Health Department tweeted.