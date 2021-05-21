Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 5, 67,382 As 10881 More Patients Recover In last 24 Hours
Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 10881 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1559 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1559 from Khordha
1440 from Sundargarh
883 from Cuttack
522 from Anugul
455 from Sambalpur
411 from Bargarh
385 from Mayurbhanj
368 from Kalahandi
347 from Nayagarh
333 from Puri
311 from Ganjam
303 from Baleswar
303 from Nuapada
284 from Nabarangpur
263 from Jagatsinghpur
262 from Jharsuguda
Also read: Odisha Reports 12,523 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hours, See Details
231 from Bhadrak
198 from Bolangir
196 from Dhenkanal
194 from Sonepur
183 from Rayagada
176 from Keonjhar
175 from Koraput
151 from Boudh
137 from Kendrapara
119 from Jajapur
109 from Kandhamal
108 from Deogarh
84 from Gajapati
59 from Malkangiri
332 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5, 67,382, the Health Department tweeted.