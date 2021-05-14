Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 4, 91,674 As 9329 More Patients Recover In 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 9329 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1214 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1214 from Khordha

1136 from Sundargarh

780 from Cuttack

487 from Bargarh

470 from Sambalpur

434 from Nuapada

410 from Kalahandi

384 from Anugul

384 from Jharsuguda

319 from Puri

313 from Bolangir

312 from Nabarangpur

288 from Mayurbhanj

261 from Ganjam

206 from Nayagarh

200 from Boudh

199 from Rayagada

190 from Kendrapara

151 from Baleswar

147 from Jagatsinghpur

123 from Sonepur

116 from Gajapati

113 from Keonjhar

90 from Dhenkanal

72 from Koraput

72 from Malkangiri

71 from Jajapur

53 from Kandhamal

52 from Bhadrak

33 from Deogarh

249 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 4, 91,674, the Health Department tweeted.