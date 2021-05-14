Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 4, 91,674 As 9329 More Patients Recover In 24 Hours
Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 9329 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1214 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1214 from Khordha
1136 from Sundargarh
780 from Cuttack
487 from Bargarh
470 from Sambalpur
434 from Nuapada
410 from Kalahandi
384 from Anugul
384 from Jharsuguda
319 from Puri
313 from Bolangir
312 from Nabarangpur
288 from Mayurbhanj
261 from Ganjam
206 from Nayagarh
200 from Boudh
199 from Rayagada
190 from Kendrapara
151 from Baleswar
147 from Jagatsinghpur
123 from Sonepur
116 from Gajapati
113 from Keonjhar
90 from Dhenkanal
72 from Koraput
72 from Malkangiri
71 from Jajapur
53 from Kandhamal
52 from Bhadrak
33 from Deogarh
249 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 4, 91,674, the Health Department tweeted.