Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 4, 65,133 As 7564 More Patients Recover In 24 Hours
Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 7564 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1291 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1291 from Khordha
732 from Sundargarh
529 from Puri
470 from Cuttack
440 from Sambalpur
403 from Jharsuguda
382 from Bargarh
356 from Nabarangpur
289 from Bolangir
261 from Ganjam
259 from Nuapada
173 from Kalahandi
156 from Nayagarh
146 from Dhenkanal
142 from Bhadrak
134 from Mayurbhanj
128 from Gajapati
127 from Jajapur
121 from Sonepur
108 from Anugul
105 from Jagatsinghpur
100 from Baleswar
98 from Koraput
87 from Kendrapara
71 from Deogarh
64 from Kandhamal
58 from Keonjhar
55 from Malkangiri
26 from Boudh
17 from Rayagada
236 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 4, 65,133, the Health Department tweeted.