Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 4, 65,133 As 7564 More Patients Recover In 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 7564 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1291 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1291 from Khordha

732 from Sundargarh

529 from Puri

470 from Cuttack

440 from Sambalpur

403 from Jharsuguda

382 from Bargarh

356 from Nabarangpur

289 from Bolangir

261 from Ganjam

259 from Nuapada

173 from Kalahandi

156 from Nayagarh

146 from Dhenkanal

142 from Bhadrak

134 from Mayurbhanj

128 from Gajapati

127 from Jajapur

121 from Sonepur

108 from Anugul

105 from Jagatsinghpur

100 from Baleswar

98 from Koraput

87 from Kendrapara

71 from Deogarh

64 from Kandhamal

58 from Keonjhar

55 from Malkangiri

26 from Boudh

17 from Rayagada

236 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 4, 65,133, the Health Department tweeted.