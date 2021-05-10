Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 4, 57,569 As 9706 More Patients Recover In 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 9706 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1787 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1787 from Khordha

1100 from Sundargarh

823 from Cuttack

506 from Bargarh

425 from Sambalpur

412 from Nabarangpur

407 from Jharsuguda

393 from Anugul

385 from Nuapada

373 from Kalahandi

304 from Puri

231 from Jajapur

226 from Nayagarh

206 from Bhadrak

199 from Mayurbhanj

195 from Bolangir

161 from Keonjhar

150 from Rayagada

145 from Jagatsinghpur

132 from Kendrapara

125 from Baleswar

123 from Sonepur

118 from Gajapati

114 from Ganjam

89 from Koraput

68 from Kandhamal

43 from Malkangiri

42 from Dhenkanal

37 from Boudh

27 from Deogarh

360 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 4, 57,569, the Health Department tweeted.