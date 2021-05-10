Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 4, 57,569 As 9706 More Patients Recover In 24 Hours
Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 9706 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1787 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1787 from Khordha
1100 from Sundargarh
823 from Cuttack
506 from Bargarh
425 from Sambalpur
412 from Nabarangpur
407 from Jharsuguda
393 from Anugul
385 from Nuapada
373 from Kalahandi
304 from Puri
231 from Jajapur
226 from Nayagarh
206 from Bhadrak
199 from Mayurbhanj
195 from Bolangir
161 from Keonjhar
150 from Rayagada
145 from Jagatsinghpur
132 from Kendrapara
125 from Baleswar
123 from Sonepur
118 from Gajapati
114 from Ganjam
89 from Koraput
68 from Kandhamal
43 from Malkangiri
42 from Dhenkanal
37 from Boudh
27 from Deogarh
360 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 4, 57,569, the Health Department tweeted.