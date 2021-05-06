Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 6854 Covid-19 patients recovered and discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Thursday, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1091 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1091 from Khordha
421 from Jharsuguda
415 from Nabarangpur
370 from Sundargarh
358 from Bolangir
348 from Anugul
308 from Bargarh
301 from Jajapur
300 from Keonjhar
289 from Mayurbhanj
282 from Nuapada
274 from Ganjam
274 from Kalahandi
259 from Puri
199 from Cuttack
187 from Rayagada
163 from Sambalpur
112 from Jagatsinghpur
109 from Gajapati
104 from Nayagarh
79 from Baleswar
78 from Sonepur
77 from Kendrapara
65 from Bhadrak
55 from Koraput
38 from Kandhamal
32 from Malkangiri
28 from Deogarh
15 from Boudh
11 from Dhenkanal
212 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 4, 23,257 with 6854 Covid recovery in Odisha today, the Health Department tweeted.