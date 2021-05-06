Covid-19 Odisha recovery tally stands at 4, 23,257 as 6854 more patients recover in last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 6854 Covid-19 patients recovered and discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Thursday, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1091 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1091 from Khordha

421 from Jharsuguda

415 from Nabarangpur

370 from Sundargarh

358 from Bolangir

348 from Anugul

308 from Bargarh

301 from Jajapur

300 from Keonjhar

289 from Mayurbhanj

282 from Nuapada

274 from Ganjam

274 from Kalahandi

259 from Puri

199 from Cuttack

187 from Rayagada

163 from Sambalpur

112 from Jagatsinghpur

109 from Gajapati

104 from Nayagarh

79 from Baleswar

78 from Sonepur

77 from Kendrapara

65 from Bhadrak

55 from Koraput

38 from Kandhamal

32 from Malkangiri

28 from Deogarh

15 from Boudh

11 from Dhenkanal

212 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 4, 23,257 with 6854 Covid recovery in Odisha today, the Health Department tweeted.