Bhubaneswar: As many as 3464 Covid-19 patients recovered and discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Saturday, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

According the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, the fresh recoveries include 629 from Sundargarh, 441 from Khordha, 339 from Nuapada, 259 from Kalahandi, 209 from Cuttack, 172 from Nabarangpur, 151 from Sambalpur, 137 from Bargarh,132 from Bolangir,131 from Keonjhar, 114 from Puri, 106 from Jharsuguda, 71 from Mayurbhanj, 66 from Balasore, 56 from Ganjam, 44 from Angul, 43 from Jajpur,37 from Raygada,33 from Bhadrak,33 from Gajapati,23 from Jagatsinghpur, 21 from Dhenkanal, 21 from Nayagarh,19 from Sonepur,16 from Kandhamal, 15 from Deogarh,15 from Malkangiri,13 from Boudh,13 from Koraput,11 from Kendrapara and 94 from State pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3, 59,467 the Health Department tweeted.