Covid-19 Odisha recovery tally stands at 3, 59,467 as 3464 more patients recover in last 24 Hours

By WCE 5
Covid recovery in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 3464 Covid-19 patients recovered and discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Saturday, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

According the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, the fresh recoveries include 629 from Sundargarh, 441 from Khordha, 339 from Nuapada, 259 from Kalahandi, 209 from Cuttack, 172 from Nabarangpur, 151 from Sambalpur, 137 from Bargarh,132 from Bolangir,131 from Keonjhar, 114 from Puri, 106 from Jharsuguda, 71 from Mayurbhanj, 66 from Balasore, 56 from Ganjam, 44 from Angul, 43 from Jajpur,37 from Raygada,33 from Bhadrak,33 from Gajapati,23 from Jagatsinghpur, 21 from Dhenkanal, 21 from Nayagarh,19 from Sonepur,16 from Kandhamal, 15 from Deogarh,15 from Malkangiri,13 from Boudh,13 from Koraput,11 from Kendrapara and 94 from State pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3, 59,467 the Health Department tweeted.

Also read: With 745 New Cases, Bhubaneswar Reports Highest Single Day COVID Positives
You might also like
State

With 745 New Cases, Bhubaneswar Reports Highest Single Day COVID Positives

State

Bhubaneswar Sizzles At 42.2 Degree Celsius As 12 Places Record Temperature Above 40…

State

Bhubaneswar: Rukuna Ratha reaches Ratha Khala at Lingaraj temple

State

Fire fighters deployed in 48 Covid hospitals of Odisha to prevent fire accident

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.