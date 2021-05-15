Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 10781 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Saturday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
It is to be noted that with today’s recovery of 10781 more Covid patients, the Covid 19 recovery tally in Odisha has crossed 5 lakh.
On Saturday, 10781 more people tested Covid 19 positive in Odisha while 10781 recovered on the same day. That means 1024 more Positive cases than recoveries witnessed today. More number of recoveries will reduce pressure on ICUs/ ventilators.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1605 recoveries.
The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1605 from Khordha
1186 from Sundargarh
966 from Cuttack
566 from Kalahandi
557 from Anugul
530 from Bargarh
458 from Sambalpur
422 from Jharsuguda
366 from Puri
342 from Nabarangpur
285 from Ganjam
267 from Nayagarh
258 from Bolangir
257 from Mayurbhanj
256 from Nuapada
251 from Boudh
218 from Koraput
206 from Keonjhar
177 from Jajapur
163 from Dhenkanal
157 from Bhadrak
147 from Jagatsinghpur
144 from Sonepur
143 from Kendrapara
131 from Rayagada
110 from Deogarh
97 from Baleswar
91 from Gajapati
76 from Kandhamal
67 from Malkangiri
282 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5, 02, 455, the Health Department tweeted.