Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 10781 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Saturday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

It is to be noted that with today’s recovery of 10781 more Covid patients, the Covid 19 recovery tally in Odisha has crossed 5 lakh.

On Saturday, 10781 more people tested Covid 19 positive in Odisha while 10781 recovered on the same day. That means 1024 more Positive cases than recoveries witnessed today. More number of recoveries will reduce pressure on ICUs/ ventilators.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1605 recoveries.

The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1605 from Khordha

1186 from Sundargarh

966 from Cuttack

566 from Kalahandi

557 from Anugul

530 from Bargarh

458 from Sambalpur

422 from Jharsuguda

366 from Puri

342 from Nabarangpur

285 from Ganjam

267 from Nayagarh

258 from Bolangir

257 from Mayurbhanj

256 from Nuapada

251 from Boudh

218 from Koraput

206 from Keonjhar

177 from Jajapur

163 from Dhenkanal

157 from Bhadrak

147 from Jagatsinghpur

144 from Sonepur

143 from Kendrapara

131 from Rayagada

110 from Deogarh

97 from Baleswar

91 from Gajapati

76 from Kandhamal

67 from Malkangiri

282 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5, 02, 455, the Health Department tweeted.