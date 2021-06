Covid-19 Odisha Recovery: 8429 More Patients Recover In last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: As many as 8429 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department taking the total tally to 7,47,805.

According to reports, 1226 Covid patients recovered from Khurda only, followed by Cuttack (741) and Mayurbhanj (623).

The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1226 from Khordha

741 from Cuttack

623 from Mayurbhanj

579 from Anugul

528 from Puri

393 from Jajapur

330 from Kendrapara

267 from Boudh

264 from Bargarh

253 from Sambalpur

249 from Dhenkanal

243 from Nayagarh

241 from Jagatsinghpur

213 from Baleswar

212 from Koraput

210 from Nabarangpur

176 from Kalahandi

170 from Sundargarh

168 from Ganjam

151 from Rayagada

150 from Keonjhar

124 from Jharsuguda

118 from Malkangiri

111 from Sonepur

101 from Bolangir

98 from Kandhamal

88 from Bhadrak

70 from Gajapati

51 from Deogarh

45 from Nuapada

236 from State Pool