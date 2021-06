Covid-19 Odisha recovery: 8032 more patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As many as 8032 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department taking the total tally to 7,64,673.

According to reports, 981 Covid patients recovered from Khurda only, followed by Cuttack (890) and Puri (467).

The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

981 from Khurda

890 from Cuttack

467 from Puri

462 from Sundergarh

423 from Angul

372 from Bargarh

354 from Jajpur

332 from Jagatsinghpur

312 from Mayurbhanj

301 from Balasore

265 from Rayagada

259 from Boudh

255 from Nayagarh

249 from Nabarangpur

209 from Kendrapara

208 from Keonjhar

193 from Koraput

190 from Sambalpur

181 from Kalahandi

143 from Ganjam

139 from Bhadrak

120 from Sonepur

93 from Deogarh

85 from Malkangiri

77 from Jharsuguda

71 from Gajapati

71 from Kandhamal

70 from Bolangir

70 from Dhenkanal

28 from Nuapada

162 from State Pool