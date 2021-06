Bhubaneswar: As many as 7578 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Saturday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department taking the total tally to 7,89,066.

According to reports, 1122 Covid patients recovered from Khurda only, followed by Cuttack (734) and Jajpur (492).

The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1122 from Khordha

734 from Cuttack

492 from Jajapur

486 from Mayurbhanj

418 from Dhenkanal

413 from Bhadrak

339 from Kendrapara

335 from Sundargarh

332 from Puri

237 from Baleswar

221 from Nayagarh

215 from Anugul

207 from Bargarh

181 from Nabarangpur

173 from Boudh

162 from Keonjhar

145 from Kalahandi

142 from Jagatsinghpur

139 from Rayagada

137 from Sambalpur

105 from Ganjam

99 from Koraput

96 from Malkangiri

82 from Jharsuguda

77 from Sonepur

70 from Kandhamal

66 from Deogarh

63 from Gajapati

60 from Bolangir

30 from Nuapada

200 from State Pool