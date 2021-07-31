Covid 19: Odisha Govt issues August Guidelines: Check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Saturday announced the guidelines for the month of August. SRC Pradeep Jena intimated that in the last two weeks Covid infection rate has receded in many areas of the State. However, in some areas situation is still alarming.

This guideline will be effective from 6 am of 1st August 2021 (Sunday) to 6 am of 1st September, 2021 (Wednesday).

There shall be graded unlocking throughout the State.

During August the night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 6 am across the State.

The weekend shutdown will be in force in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri. However, emergency services will be available even during this shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays.

All offices/ agencies of the state Govt and Central Govt in these towns shall function as per the directions of Government in GA and PG Department, Odisha and Govt of India respectively during Weekend shutdown.

Sea beach and parks will be open during August, Jena intimated.

All the Aahar kendras will be operational.

The shopping malls will be open in August.

In the state Cinema halls and Malls will be open with fifty percent capacity.

Restaurants and bars as well as Dhabas will be open in August. However, they will abide the Covid 19 guidelines and with 50 percent capacity.

During weekend shutdown vaccination shall continue in places as notified by the Health dept from time to time and Testing shall continue as per the Health Dept guidelines and time schedule.