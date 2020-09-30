nandankanan zoo
Nandankanan zoo, Bhubaneswar

Covid-19: Odisha govt caps entry of visitors to zoos, deer parks

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The Odisha government on Wednesday issued guidelines for reopening of zoos and deer parks as it limited the daily entry of visitors in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The zoos and deer parks will be reopened on October 4.

As per the guidelines issued by the wildlife department, the number of daily visitors is capped at 1,500 for large zoos.

For small zoos, it is 750 visitors per day while 300 visitors can visit mini zoos and deer parks in the state.

Entry into the zoos shall not be allowed without wearing masks wile entry for visitors with cold, fever, cough is restricted, said the guidelines.

Related News

All State Govt offices across Odisha to remain closed on…

Odisha govt asks ECoR to withdraw restrictions on train…

Odisha Govt makes major IAS reshuffle: Details here

Raja Festival 2020: Know the guidelines and restrictions for…

The government said that e-ticket booking should be given priority over manual ticket booking for contactless transaction.

They should undergo body temperature scanning and any such test insisted at the entry gate. Besides, senior citizens and persons with infants shall be advised not to visit zoos, it said.

The department asked visitors to maintain social distancing on the zoo premises and avoid touching barricades and other surfaces.

It also asked them not to spit and chew tobacco and other prohibited products.

(IANS)

 

You might also like
State

New unlock guidelines: States free to decide on schools reopening after Oct 15

State

All State Govt offices across Odisha to remain closed on Saturdays in October

State

4219 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha

State

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha to reopen from tomorrow

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7