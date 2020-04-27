Odisha CM
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Pic)

COVID-19: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia for journalists

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced compensate assistance of Rs 15 lakh for the family members of working journalists who lose their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the state.

Large scale of health problems have been emerged across the world due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In such difficult times, the journalist are delicately discharging their duty  and creating awareness  among the people about the deadly virus, said a statement issued by the CMO today.

“If the working journalists die of COVID_19, his/her family members will get ex-gratia amount of Rs 15lakh,” it added.

Earlier the State government announced that healthcare workers and support staff in the state who died while fighting COVID-19 would be considered ‘martyrs’ and be accorded a state funeral as well as Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation for their families.

 

 

