Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Covid 19 pandemic, Odisha CM has directed to provide 3 months advance to the beneficiaries under the Madhubabu pension scheme and the National Social Security Yojana.

The stipend for the month of June, July and August will be provided. About 1.5 lakh beneficiaries will be provided with the pension through e-payment and the rest people will be given at home. The SSEPD Department has issued direction to the concerned collectors in this regard.

As per direction of the CM, the orphan kids who have lost their parents due to Covid will be given money through Madhubabu Covid yojana. At least 12 kids from 6 districts have been identified in this respect. Out of them 3 each are from Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj district and 2 each from Bhadrak, Rayagada and Deogarh districts. About 48 lakh 56 thousand beneficiaries will be provided with 3 months advance. The lowest amount of pension is Rs 500. Government will also help the orphan children in opening of Bank account.