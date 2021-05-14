Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly Speaker Dr Surjya Narayan Patra has called for an all-party meeting virtually on May 17 to discuss the Covid-19 situation across the state.

The meeting will be attended by the CM Naveen Patnaik and MLAs of the parties of the state. CM will discuss with the MLAs regrading Covid situation.

All the MLAs will brief about the Covid situation in their constituencies and how can it be kept in check will be discussed.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders have welcomed the move in the crucial time of the pandemic.