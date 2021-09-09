Covid-19 Odisha: 694 patients recover from the disease in 24 hours
Bhubaneswar: Another 694 patients suffering from Covid-19 have recovered from the disease in last 24 hours and are being discharged, informed Health & Family Welfare Department on September 9.
According to the H&FW department, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur recorded the highest recovery cases today.
With today’s development, total recovered cases stand at 9, 99,859.
The total recovered cases in the state are as follows:
254 from Khordha
81 from Cuttack
33 from Jajpur
29 from Mayurbhanj
23 from Jagatsinghpur
21 from Balasore
20 from Dhenkanal
19 from Kendrapara
19 from Sundargarh
17 from Bhadrak
16 from Keonjhar
14 from Puri
13 from Sambalpur
12 from Boudh
10 from Angul
9 from Deogarh
9 from Nayagarh
8 from Ganjam
7 from Nuapada
6 from Bargarh
4 from Kandhamal
4 from Rayagada
3 from Balangir
2 from Koraput
2 from Malkangiri
1 from Gajapati
1 from Kalahandi
57 from State Pool
