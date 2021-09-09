Covid-19 Odisha: 694 patients recover from the disease in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Another 694 patients suffering from Covid-19 have recovered from the disease in last 24 hours and are being discharged, informed Health & Family Welfare Department on September 9.

According to the H&FW department, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur recorded the highest recovery cases today.

With today’s development, total recovered cases stand at 9, 99,859.

The total recovered cases in the state are as follows:

254 from Khordha

81 from Cuttack

33 from Jajpur

29 from Mayurbhanj

23 from Jagatsinghpur

21 from Balasore

20 from Dhenkanal

19 from Kendrapara

19 from Sundargarh

17 from Bhadrak

16 from Keonjhar

14 from Puri

13 from Sambalpur

12 from Boudh

10 from Angul

9 from Deogarh

9 from Nayagarh

8 from Ganjam

7 from Nuapada

6 from Bargarh

4 from Kandhamal

4 from Rayagada

3 from Balangir

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Gajapati

1 from Kalahandi

57 from State Pool