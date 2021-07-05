Covid-19 Odisha: 3326 patients recover in 24 hours, tally nears 9 lakh

Bhubaneswar: As many as 3326 Covid patients have recovered in last 24 hours in Odisha and are being discharged on July 5, 2021.

According to the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department, the most number of Covid-19 recovered patients are from Khordha, followed by Cuttack, Jajpur and Balasore.

The 3326 recovered patients include 540 from Khordha, 528 from Cuttack, 256 from Jajpur, 220 from Balasore, 210 from Puri,

157 from Bhadrak, 153 from Mayurbhanj, 152 from Jagatsinghpur, 150 from Nayagarh, 130 from Kendrapara, 112 from Keonjhar 78 from Malkangiri, 71 from Angul, 66 from Sundargarh, 51 from Koraput, 46 from Dhenkanal, 41 from Rayagada, 32 from Boudh, 32 from Kandhamal, 31 from Nabarangpur, 28 from Sambalpur, 27 from Sonepur, 26 from Bargarh, 22 from Balangir 22 from Gajapati, 16 from Kalahandi, 14 from Ganjam, 9 from Jharsuguda, 3 from Deogarh, 3 from Nuapada and 100 from State Pool.

With today’s development the total recovered cases in Odisha stand at 8,94,104.