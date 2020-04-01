OAS officers to contribute one day’s salary to CMRF combat COVID-19
Image credit: H & FW Dept Odisha/ Twitter

COVID-19: OAS officers to contribute one day’s salary to CMRF

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar:  The Odisha Administrative Service  (OAS) Officers  will contribute  a day’s salary to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to combat the COVID-19 in the state.

“The OAS Association has decided that the members of the cadre will contribute a day’s salary to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) in order to strengthen the resolve of the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Odisha, said the association in a statement  on Tuesday.

The district branches of Odisha Administrative Service Association (OASA) will deposit the consolidated amount in the account of CMRF, it added.

On March 23, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had appealed the people to donate generously to the CMRF as to fight against the novel coronavirus.

