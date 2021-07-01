Covid-19 Norm Violation: BMC seals Vishal Mega Mart, Utkal Inn Bar & Restaurant, Krishna Plaza

Bhubaneswar:  After, the Odisha government announced July partial lockdown guidelines on Wednesday, where they have allowed reopening of shops and business from 6 AM to 2 PM. the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Enforcement Squad and Commissionerate Police on Thursday sealed Vishal mega mart at Indradhanu Market, Big Bazaar at Krishna plaza, Nayapalli  and Utkal Inn Bar and restaurant at Lewis Road for violation of COVID Guidelines.

The Central Enforcement Squad of BMC and SEZ enforcement squad inspected the shops to check whether the restrictions were followed or not. During the inspection, they found violation of the norms by Vishal Mega Mart Utkal Inn bar and restaurant and Krishna Plaza and sealed it.

Yesterday, the BMC also sealed a liquor shop at Barmunda in Bhubaneswar as they violated Covid guidelines.

