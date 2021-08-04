Covid-19: Negative RT-PCR report or vaccination certificate not needed for entry into Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Wednesday announced that people entering from other state can visit Odisha without RT-PCR negative report or vaccine certificate.

The notification was released by Special Relief Commissioner that vaccination certificate and RT-PCR negative report not mandatory to enter Odisha.

Orders regarding stipulations/ restrictions as per Clause-A vide Order No. 2980/ (R & DM) dt. 30.05.2021 (i.e. entry of people into Odisha from other States by producing Rapid Antigen Test/ RT PCR negative Report/ final vaccination certificate etc.) is hereby withdrawn,” the notification read.

Earlier, the Odisha government had strictly implemented its decision of not allowing any people to enter the state without a Covid-19 negative report or the final vaccination certificate in order to curb the spread the deadly virus.