Covid-19: Malkangiri Declared As Green Zone

By WCE 1

Malkangiri: The areas under Malkangiri zone have been declared green zone under COVID-19 guidelines.

There are less than 500 cases in the entire district. In the last 24 hours, 43 new positives have been reported. Considering the improvement in the pandemic situation the town has been elevated to green zone, district administration sources said.

The migrants from Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu and Telangana are entering the village via Motu check post bordering Malkangiri in the fear of the the novel virus Covid-19.

All the migrants are undergoing Covid-19 test at the check-post and then entering the villages.

 

 

