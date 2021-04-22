Bhubaneswar: The major markets (haats) of Bhubaneswar in Odisha are to be shifted to open spaces as a measure to contain the spread of Covid 19. While some of the markets have been shifted today, all the markets will be shifted to open spaces from Monday, intimated BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner Ansuman Rath.

As per reports, the step has been taken to reduce crowd and so that people can maintain social distance.

In this connection, the No. 1 Market (Eka Number Haata) will be shifted to the High School field of Unit 1, the Bramheswara Haata will be shifted to Bramheswara Melana Padia and the Lingaraj Haata to be shifted to the front area of the BMC market complex. The shifting process has begun.

Also, today the No. 4 Market (Chari Number Haata) has been shifted to Red Cross road in Shastri Nagar area.