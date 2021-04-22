Covid 19: Major markets of Bhubaneswar to be shifted to open areas

By WCE 5
markets of bhubaneswar to be shifted to open spaces
(Photo: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The major markets (haats) of Bhubaneswar in Odisha are to be shifted to open spaces as a measure to contain the spread of Covid 19. While some of the markets have been shifted today, all the markets will be shifted to open spaces from Monday, intimated BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner Ansuman Rath.

As per reports, the step has been taken to reduce crowd and so that people can maintain social distance.

In this connection, the No. 1 Market (Eka Number Haata) will be shifted to the High School field of Unit 1, the Bramheswara Haata will be shifted to Bramheswara Melana Padia and the Lingaraj Haata to be shifted to the front area of the BMC market complex. The shifting process has begun.

Also, today the No. 4 Market (Chari Number Haata) has been shifted to Red Cross road in Shastri Nagar area.

Also read: Rain Predicted In 24 Districts Of Odisha, See Details
You might also like
State

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Hurry-Up! Online Application For 191 Paramedical…

Nation

Centre writes States not to impose restrictions on movement of Medical Oxygen

State

Rain Predicted In 24 Districts Of Odisha, See Details

State

CMC Issues Emergency Helpline Number For Isolation Patients

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.