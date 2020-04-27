Bhubaneswar lockdown

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to continue in Bhubaneswar: BMC

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced that lockdown restrictions will continue in Bhubaneswar to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In a series of tweet, BMC said, “Only shops selling essential items have been allowed to stay open in areas under BMC jurisdiction”

“Besides, shops selling cement, rods, pipes, sand, bricks, stone can also be opened, but transportation of these items can take place during night only,” it added saying the corporation will take stringent action against those who violate these rules.

So far, Bhubaneswar has accounted for 46 of the total 111 Coronavirus positive cases in the State resulting the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tagging Khordha district among the 170 COVID-19 hotspot districts.

 

