Bhubneswar : Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, The Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) on Thursday issued a WhatsApp number to address the issues related to violence against women across the state.

The WhatsApp helpline no is 87 635 43013, said the Commission.

The announcement came amid a rise in domestic violence cases due to the ongoing lockdown.

” During the lockdown period, it has been noticed that number of violance against women has been increased throughput thr State. For easy assees to the victim , the Commission introduces a whatsapp helpline no – 8763543013,” OSCW Convenor Secretary wrote to Director, I& PR department, Government of Odisha, requesting to take necessary action for the information of the general public and women victims.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the Director General of Police Abhay to take stringent action against the habitual offenders of domestic violence.

“DGP should keep an eye on domestic violence. You (DGP) know who the habitual offenders are. Strict action should be taken,” Chief Minister said to DGP after reviewing the state’s Covid-19 situation with senior officials through a video conference here day before yesterday.