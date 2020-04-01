Migrant labours camp in Odisha

COVID-19 lockdown : Odisha sets up 336 camps for migrant workers

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has ensured food and accommodation for migrant workers at 336 camps in the state, said an official on Wednesday.

Food and accommodation have been ensured through 336 camps for around 23,133 ‘guest’ workers from outside the state stranded in Odisha due to lockdown, said Subroto Bagchi, Odisha government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19.

These workers are primarily from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Any complaint received through Shramik Sahayata Call Centre: 18003466703 is being addressed promptly, said Bagchi.

Today, 2,43,337 destitute and helpless persons have been provided with food in 4563 Gram Panchayats. Similarly, in 104 urban local bodies, 18,445 persons have been provided with food.

About 29,141 persons have been given cooked food through 69 Ahar centres in the state, said Bagchi.

Several Self Help Groups (SHGs) are entrusted with the responsibility of managing free kitchens in every village panchayats.

