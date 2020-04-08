Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of ÇOVID-19 outbreak, the retail traders in Bhubaneswar can obtain vehicle pass from the police stations, informed Odisha Traders’ Association Secretary Sudhakar Panda on Wednesday.

The retailers can get the vehicle pass after furnishing the required documents, Panda added.

If the retailers can’t obtain the pass from the police stations, they can collect the pass from the Association secretary, he further said.

One thousand more passes will be given to retailers, he added.