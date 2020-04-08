Retail traders in Bhubaneswar can obtain vehicle pass from the police stations

ÇOVID-19 lockdown: Odisha Retailers can obtain pass from police stations

By KalingaTV Bureau
123

Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of ÇOVID-19 outbreak, the retail traders in Bhubaneswar can obtain vehicle pass from the police stations, informed Odisha Traders’ Association Secretary Sudhakar Panda on Wednesday.

The retailers can get the  vehicle pass after furnishing the required documents, Panda added.

Related News

Odisha Police DG Abhay warns against assault on doctors,…

No COVID 19 cases reported in Odisha today

Call 104 if you’ve visited OMFED shop near Toshali Bhawan in…

Covid Care Centre made operational in Odisha’s…

If the retailers can’t obtain the pass from the police stations, they can collect the pass from the Association secretary, he further said.

One thousand more passes will be given to retailers, he added.

You might also like
State

Odisha Police DG Abhay warns against assault on doctors, health workers

State

No COVID 19 cases reported in Odisha today

State

Call 104 if you’ve visited OMFED shop near Toshali Bhawan in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

State

Covid Care Centre made operational in Odisha’s Paralakhemundi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.