COVID-19 lockdown: Odisha govt issues advisory on “Do’s and Don’ts while working from home”

COVID-19 lockdown: Odisha govt issues advisory on “Do’s and Don’ts while working from home”

Bhubaneswar: The Coronavirus outbreak has caused most of government agencies, private establishments and firms to mandate the work from home practice for employees across the globe.

Working from home can be quite challenging as compared to working from office. Considering the challenges, the government of Odisha on Friday issued an advisory on Do’s and Don’ts while working from home during the lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Health department took the twitter route to issue the advisory, saying ” Maintain an active lifestyle, stay indoors and stay safe from COVID-19.

The following is the list of “Do’s and Don’ts while working from home”—

1. Do not work from bed or sofa

2. Make sure that your back gets enough support

3. After every 40 minutes take a break

4. Walk for 30 minutes everyday

5. Avoid looking down on the screen of laptop/or computer

Follow the advisory to know more about the do's & don'ts while working from home. Maintain an active lifestyle, stay indoors & stay safe from #COVID19. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/j3weA6nbVJ — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 17, 2020

The Health department also appealed the people to stay away from fake news in connection to the Coronavirus pandemic.