Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Monday approved Rs 54 lakh from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for feeding stray animals in five Municipal Corporations and all 48 Municipalities of the state during the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Official sources said, more than 1.20 lakh stray animals including cows, bulls and stray dogs will be fed in five Municipal Corporations and 48 municipalities from across the state for next two weeks.

Earlier, KIIT & Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) initiated distributing food items, including green vegetables, daily to stray animals inhabiting different places in Bhubaneswar to help them cope with unprecedented hardship due to COVID-19 lockdown.

A 21-day lockdown is in force in the country as a measure to contain COVID-19 pandemic.