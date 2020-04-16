Koraput: Hundreds of labourers from Odisha have been left stranded in Kerala, over 1500 kilometres away from their homeland, following the nationwide lockdown clamped to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The migrant workers belong to Lamataput area in Odisha’s Koraput district.

The daily wagers, who were working on a construction site, have been staying at House No: 23 under Thamarassery police limits near Engapuzha town in Kozhikode district. They are running out of food.

“ The Kerala government had provided only 5kg of rice after nationwide lockdown was announced. We are running out of food. We don’t know anyone here. We don’t have money left with us. Please rescue us from here and help us to reach our home in Odisha,” said Dinabandhu Pradhani, one of the workers, while speaking to Kalinga TV .

“We are scared on what will happen in future. Our family members back in our villages are also worried,” he added requesting the Odisha govt machineries to call at 9074610381 and help them.

Notably, Odisha govt has issued the helpline numbers 0674-2392115 / 9438915986 for Odia labourers stranded in other states due to the ongoing lockdown.