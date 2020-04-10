Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given extra emphasis on the distribution of essential commodities under the public distribution system (PDS) under the leadership of BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary so that the PDS items reach every household in every area.

As per the directive today the PDS beneficiaries received rice in various containment zones across the city.

As per reports, with the help of ADM Prafulla Kumar Swain, employees of the Consumer Welfare Department went to the Azad Nagar, Jadupur and Surya Nagar area and distributed the essential items to 321 households.

As per the list provided by the Civil Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department every beneficiary family received 20 kg of rice. Looking at the present situation this uniform quantity has been distributed to the beneficiaries. In Azad Nagar 45 out of 75, in Surya Nagar 220, in Jadupur 56 out of 108 beneficiaries were given the food item today. Rest of the beneficiaries in the containment zones and Bomikhal will receive their PDS supply tomorrow.

Today’s food distribution was special with leading NGO Centre for Social Service and Development (CSSD) in collaboration with BMC distributed breakfast to 500 people near the city bus terminal near Master Canteen and Ram Mandir Square. CSSD will continue distribution of breakfast till the end of the lockdown period.

On the other hand BMC and many social service organisations are distributing meals to 2,400 destitute people daily across the city. Dry foods were also distributed to 250 people for 10 days. During the distribution process BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner Anshuman Rath and Assistant Commissioner Lilan Sahu were present.

Meanwhile, BMC is continuing it’s sanitation drives in war footing across the city and especially in containment zones. While the spraying of disinfectants is under process with the help of Odisha Fire Services Department, the activity covers major market areas, thoroughfares, daily markets/haats, containment zones and major slum pockets.