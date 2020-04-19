Puri: A police official and his family members have been detained by Puri Singhadwar Police for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and barging into Shree Jagannath Temple here in Odisha on Sunday evening.

The accused cop has been identified as Deepak Jena, Inspector In-Charge of Barchana police station in Jajpur district of the State.

Sources said, the IIC along with his family members forcefully entered the Srimandir through the South gate of the shrine despite the resistance of the security personnel deployed at the gate.

On being informed, Singhadwar police swung into action and detained the Barchana IIC and his family members.

Notably, the Srimandir has been closed for devotees from March 20 even before the lockdown was imposed as a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus.

However, the servitors have been allowed to perform the rituals inside the 12th century shrine.