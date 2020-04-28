Balasore: At least six migrant workers, who were heading to their native places in Jharkhand by foot, have been stopped by the police here in Odisha on Tuesday and sent the quarantine centre.

Sources said, all these people hail from Pakur area in Jharkhand. They were staying in Cuttack city and working as mansion in and around the city.

They reportedly began their journey in a truck from Cuttack and got down near the NH bypass here early in the morning. Then onwards, they decided to set off on foot for their native places in Jharkhand.

However, the police stopped the workers near the Fakir Mohan College here and took them to the quarantine centre at Maheswar Bhawan here.

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren requested his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to extend help to migrant workers who are stranded in the State.

Notably, the Odisha government has set up 2610 temporary camps to provide food and shelter to as many as 87,000 migrant workers from different states, who have been stranded due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.