Balangir
Balangir road during COVID-19 lockdown

COVID-19 lockdown: 2 police personnel suspended for thrashing public in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Balangir: Two police personnel have been suspended for allegedly thrashing public in Odisha’s Balangir district during the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

Balangir SP Madkar S Sampat today suspended two constables of Odisha State Armed Police(OSAP) for “serious lapses” in duty during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The two constables who have been suspended with immediate effect are Suryakanta Samantray and Pradyumna Samal. Both were posted as constable of OSAP here.

According to reports, the suspended cops allegedly thrashed the public and forced them to kneel down near Bhagirathi Chhak here for defying the lockdown last night.

Meanwhile, the locals criticized the police officials for their arrogance and excessive action to enforce the lockdown.

A total 16 cases have been registered and 50 persons have been booked for COVID lockdown related violation in Balangir district, tweeted Balangir SP.

