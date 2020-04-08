Covid-19 Lock Down Rules Become Stricter In Sambalpur, Markets To Open From 7am to 12 Noon

Sambalpur: Coronavirus lock down rules become stricter in Sambalpur, the district administration is taking matters seriously. It is doing its best to stop the spread of the dangerous pandemic in the district.

Rules have been laid down for smooth crowd management and helping people stay indoors. The timings of the market have been reduced. Clear instructions have been given to close all market by 12 pm (noon).

The district administration has clearly said that all shops except medicine stores shall open at 7 am and close at 12 pm.

People have been requested to maintain social distance and to finish off all marketing within the said time.