Coronavirus Lock down Restrictions Not To Be Relaxed In Bhubaneswar, Says CP

Bhubaneswar: The lock down restrictions will remain in place in Bhubaneswar City limits. The lock down imposed since 22nd March will continue until further orders said the Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi

He requested the people not to expect any change from today, i.e. on 20th April.

The situation is under review the Commissioner added. He requested the citizens for their continued co-operation and support.