Coronavirus Lock down Restrictions Not To Be Relaxed In Bhubaneswar, Says CP

By KalingaTV Bureau
626

Bhubaneswar: The lock down restrictions will remain in place in Bhubaneswar City limits. The lock down imposed since 22nd March will continue until further orders said the Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi

He requested the people not to expect any change from today, i.e. on 20th April.

Related News

Patient Details Of The 7 New Covid-19 Cases In Odisha, 2…

3 Dead, 8 Critical As Pick Up Van Overturns In…

5 Out Of 7 New Covid-19 Positive Cases In Odisha Belong To…

7 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Detected In Odisha, Total…

The situation is under review the Commissioner added. He requested the citizens for their continued co-operation and support.

You might also like
State

Patient Details Of The 7 New Covid-19 Cases In Odisha, 2 Year Old Girl Among Those…

State

3 Dead, 8 Critical As Pick Up Van Overturns In Odisha’s Ganjam

State

5 Out Of 7 New Covid-19 Positive Cases In Odisha Belong To Bhadrak, 2 To Balasore

State

7 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Detected In Odisha, Total Rises To 68

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.