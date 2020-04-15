COVID-19: Leg-cricket skipper Chandan turns to distributing ration

Odisha, April 15 (IANS) Captain of the Indian leg-cricket team, Chandan Ray is doing bit his during the ongoing pandemic due to Covid-19. With the help of local authorities, the sporting hero of Attabira, Odisha has been distributing food packets containing weekly ration to over 200 people every single day. For the past 10 days, Ray has managed to amass and distribute almost 2000 packets in and around Attabira and Bheden in his hometown.

Coming from a humble background himself, Chandan has arranged dry ration including rice, pulses, wheat flour, sugar, salt, chilli powder and handed it over to migrant labourers, local daily wage labourers, handicapped individuals and widows after much research in the area.

“This pandemic has hit the lower strata harder than most of us. While a lot of us can still avail the use of apps and physically afford groceries, they do not have the same privilege or access. This is the main driving force to go out and help the people around us. I thank the local authorities of the Attabira for all the help and necessary permissions to go out and execute our plan. It brings me immense joy that we as a team are able to stand in solidarity with them,” Chandan said.

A team of volunteers has been mobilized by Chandan that help in the identification process as they have better on ground knowledge and more reach in the villages that they are targeting.